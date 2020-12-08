National Law enforcement agencies pounce on lotteries commission BL PREMIUM

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Hawks raided the offices of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) in Pretoria on Tuesday, piling pressure on the embattled organisation that has been embroiled in graft and maladministration allegations in recent years.

The NLC, which falls under the department of trade, industry & competition, has been rocked by numerous corruption allegations mainly revolving around the distribution of proceeds of the national lottery...