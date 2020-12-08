National Jacob Zuma corruption case postponed again The high court in Pietermaritzburg wants to deal with a number of pre-trial management issues BL PREMIUM

The long-awaited prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales has been postponed once again, this time to February 23 2021.

The high court in Pietermaritzburg has postponed the matter to to allow it to deal with a number of pre-trial management issues...