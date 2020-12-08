Jacob Zuma corruption case postponed again
The high court in Pietermaritzburg wants to deal with a number of pre-trial management issues
08 December 2020 - 11:27
The long-awaited prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales has been postponed once again, this time to February 23 2021.
The high court in Pietermaritzburg has postponed the matter to to allow it to deal with a number of pre-trial management issues...
