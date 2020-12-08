Glencore exported quality coal and sold Eskom ‘rubbish’, says Ben Ngubane

Multinational mining company Glencore reserved quality coal for exports and supplied Eskom with “rubbish”, former Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.

He defended decisions that were made during his tenure as chair. Among them was the appointment of Brian Molefe as CEO — an appointment predicted by Gupta family associate Salim Essa the previous year.

The Gupta brothers are friends of former president Jacob Zuma who made billions of rand in SA using their political connections. Testimony has been led at the commission that they had a hand in the appointment of cabinet ministers, CEOs of public entities and heads of departments.

Ngubane said there was nothing amiss with Essa’s prediction. “Among black people, there are very, very few black people with Mr Molefe’s skills ... So it can be easy to predict someone’s trajectory,” he said.

But commission evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka questioned this. “Somebody outside the cabinet, outside parliament, outside SOEs [state-owned enterprises], outside your meetings with the minister ... had prophesied Mr Molefe a year before? That is strange,” argued Seleka.

Ngubane maintained it could just have been a coincidence.

Molefe’s controversial appointment has often made headlines. Ngubane told the commission his name had been suggested by former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown.

Seleka said, based on evidence before the commission, that at least two meetings had been held to discuss Molefe’s appointment. One was at Ngubane’s office but no minutes were taken. The other was at a Johannesburg restaurant where Essa was the “dominant figure who did most of the talking”.

Ngubane said the board was not opposed to Molefe’s appointment because he had the skills and “proved” himself within days of his employment. Molefe, he added, did not want Eskom being exploited regarding coal supplies.

“He was stopping the exploitation of the people in this country.”

Molefe terminated agreements and negotiations around coal procurement. He insisted that the utility continue do business with Optimum. The Eskom board subsequently approved a prepayment for coal of R1.65bn for a year.

Ngubane said Glencore never cared about Eskom and was interested only in profits.

“There was a period when the export coal price was rocketing in dollars and every coal producer was trying to get into the international market. That time, Optimum Coal mine was washing its coal, taking out the best for export and giving rubbish to Eskom, even that rubbish was below the coal supplier agreement stipulated. This is when the issue of penalties started coming in,” he said.

“It's pathetic that big organisations like these, wealthy as they are, have totally abused us in SA to cream off all the wealth and take it overseas to their shareholders ... I think this was a really well-felt sensitivity in Eskom,” he said.