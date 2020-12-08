Court gives Durban-based firm an order to attach ANC property

The high court in Johannesburg has given a court order to Durban-based company Ezulweni Investments to start attaching assets belonging to the ANC, bringing more financial woe to the governing party.

The execution order is likely to compound the already precarious financial position of the ANC, which has been battling to service its other debts and regularly struggles to pay the salaries of its staff members on scheduled dates.

The attachment order against the ANC comes after the high court in November rejected the party’s application to appeal a previous ruling that found the ANC had a binding verbal agreement with Ezulweni for supplying street posters for the 2019 general election.

The order is meant to settle the R102m the ANC owes Ezulweni for the posters.

Business Day has seen a copy of the high court order dated December 7. It gives the sheriff of the court powers to attach assets belonging to the governing party, and to auction them off until the total amount owed to Ezulweni is settled.

The order authorises Ezulweni to first attach movable assets including vehicles and furniture. Should those assets fail to settle the total debt owed, the company will be allowed to attach immovable property, including buildings.

The ANC had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

Ezulweni Investments’s lawyer, Shafique Sarlie, confirmed the order granted in favour of his clients.

Sarlie also accused the ANC of being nonchalant about its debts to his clients. “We have given the judgment debtor, the ANC, a fair chance to make some proposal to resolve this debt,” said Sarlie. “My client is bleeding under the enormous debt incurred by it and its owners in fulfilling such an enormous contract. The ANC is completely indifferent to their dire situation, notwithstanding having benefited greatly from the services rendered in the 2019 election. It is conduct that is nothing short of theft,” he said.

Ezulweni took the matter to court after the ANC refused to pay them, claiming it had not signed a contract with them. The party lost the case.

The high court then found that an ANC application for leave to appeal had no reasonable prospect of success, saying the verbal agreement with Ezulweni was binding.

At the time, Ezulweni Investments threatened to seek an execution order to attach assets of the cash-strapped governing party. Business Day understands that Ezulweni Investments had given the ANC until last Friday to make some form of “proposal”, but the party had failed to do so.