Bess Nkabinde adamant John Hlophe tried to influence her in Zuma cases
The allegations centre on two meetings in March and April of 2008 and ‘legal privilege’
08 December 2020 - 18:19
Retired Constitutional Court justice Bess Nkabinde remained resolute on Tuesday under cross-examination about Western Cape judge president John Hlophe trying to influence her on cases relating to the prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma.
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal is probing allegations that Hlophe tried to influence the court in a complaint laid by the justice of the Constitutional Court in 2008. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now