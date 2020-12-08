National Bess Nkabinde adamant John Hlophe tried to influence her in Zuma cases The allegations centre on two meetings in March and April of 2008 and ‘legal privilege’ BL PREMIUM

Retired Constitutional Court justice Bess Nkabinde remained resolute on Tuesday under cross-examination about Western Cape judge president John Hlophe trying to influence her on cases relating to the prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal is probing allegations that Hlophe tried to influence the court in a complaint laid by the justice of the Constitutional Court in 2008. ..