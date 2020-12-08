National ANC back to square one in dealing with its corruption accused No clear process to be followed in party’s new framework for how to deal with members charged with corruption BL PREMIUM

The ANC is back to square one with its national officials developing a framework for how to deal with those who are formally charged with corruption and other serious crimes.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said in his closing remarks after the national executive committee (NEC) meeting the party would not dilute its resolutions on dealing with corruption, there was still no clear process to be followed...