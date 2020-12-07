National LEGAL CHALLENGE SAA’s R1.5bn advance may delay embattled airline’s recovery Release of funds to state-owned airline likely to end up in court BL PREMIUM

A government decision to advance R1.5bn to SAA before parliamentary processes on the distribution of funds to departments and entities are completed is likely to end up in court, which could further hurt the recovery efforts of the embattled state-owned airline.

This comes as the government tries to revive the national carrier, which has not turned a profit since 2011, costing taxpayers on average R6bn a year since then...