National SA gets R1.6bn boost from hand sanitiser exports The global hand sanitiser market is projected to grow from $1.2bn (R18.16bn) in 2019 to $2.14bn by 2027 BL PREMIUM

SA generated R1.6bn in export revenue for hand sanitiser products over the last six months, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said on Monday.

Demand for hand sanitisers continues to surge around the world as the number of reported cases of Covid-19 continues to rise. The global hand sanitiser market is projected to grow from $1.2bn (R18.16bn) in 2019 to $2.14bn by 2027, according to a recent report by international market intelligence firm FiorMarkets. It states that increasing awareness about hand hygiene is driving the need of sanitisers...