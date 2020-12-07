National Public enterprises department urges unions to accept three months salary SAA has been in business rescue since December 2019 and has been grounded for the better part of this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic BL PREMIUM

The department of public enterprises urged unions at ailing SAA to accept the three months payment for outstanding salaries to help finalise the business rescue process.

The airline’s employees have not been paid for eight months and an agreement was reached with some unions for three months’ payment, but others rejected this. ..