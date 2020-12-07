National High Court sets aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s ‘rogue unit’ report This is the fourth high-profile investigation by the public protector to be found wanting BL PREMIUM

The high court in Pretoria has set aside public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the so-called rogue unit at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

“We are satisfied that the report is the product of a wholly irrational process, bereft of any sound legal or factual basis,” the court found. “It cannot stand and must be set aside.”..