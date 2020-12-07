High Court sets aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s ‘rogue unit’ report
This is the fourth high-profile investigation by the public protector to be found wanting
07 December 2020 - 10:50
The high court in Pretoria has set aside public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the so-called rogue unit at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
“We are satisfied that the report is the product of a wholly irrational process, bereft of any sound legal or factual basis,” the court found. “It cannot stand and must be set aside.”..
