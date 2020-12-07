National

Government plans to slash SAA workers’ pay from eight months to three, union says

SAA Pilots Association chair says the offer will not be accepted

07 December 2020 - 20:32 Antony Sguazzin
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JACQUES STANDER
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JACQUES STANDER

The government has asked workers at bankrupt national airline SAA to accept three months’ pay rather than the eight months they are entitled to by labour law and the terms of a business rescue plan, according to a labour union leader.

The offer was made at the weekend and will not be accepted “on our watch,” Grant Back, chair of the SAA Pilots Association, said in an interview on Monday.

The department of public enterprises paid R1.5bn to the administrators of the airline last week, but the money cannot be used because the administrators say the conditions imposed breach labour and companies regulation.

SAA, which was placed under administration in December 2019, has not flown commercially since March and its business rescue plan details a hierarchy of payments including severance packages for dismissed workers.

Richard Mantu, a spokesperson for the department, acknowledged receipt of questions but did not immediately respond to them.

Under the Companies Act, when a firm is placed under so-called business rescue advisers are the first to be paid, followed by secured creditors and employees for work during the business rescue period. The department wants some of the money to be given to SAA subsidiaries, which were not part of the business rescue, Back said.

Bloomberg

SAA’s R1.5bn advance may delay embattled airline’s recovery

Release of funds to  state-owned airline likely to end up in court
National
19 hours ago

Tito Mboweni: SA has not missed deadline to pay R500m for Covid-19 vaccine

The finance minister says payment to global initiative Covax has to be done by the middle of December
National
1 day ago

SAA receives R1.5bn with strings attached

Business rescue practitioners are unable to use the money to pay wages as it has to be used to pay subsidiaries
National
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Compromise on the cards in ANC’s Magashule saga
National
2.
Senzo Mchunu denies committing ‘fiscal treason’ ...
National / Labour
3.
David Masondo heeds black asset managers’ calls ...
National
4.
Ruling on Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s ‘rogue unit’ ...
National
5.
WATCH: What the state has offered public servants
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.