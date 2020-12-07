Government plans to slash SAA workers’ pay from eight months to three, union says

The government has asked workers at bankrupt national airline SAA to accept three months’ pay rather than the eight months they are entitled to by labour law and the terms of a business rescue plan, according to a labour union leader.

The offer was made at the weekend and will not be accepted “on our watch,” Grant Back, chair of the SAA Pilots Association, said in an interview on Monday.

The department of public enterprises paid R1.5bn to the administrators of the airline last week, but the money cannot be used because the administrators say the conditions imposed breach labour and companies regulation.

SAA, which was placed under administration in December 2019, has not flown commercially since March and its business rescue plan details a hierarchy of payments including severance packages for dismissed workers.

Richard Mantu, a spokesperson for the department, acknowledged receipt of questions but did not immediately respond to them.

Under the Companies Act, when a firm is placed under so-called business rescue advisers are the first to be paid, followed by secured creditors and employees for work during the business rescue period. The department wants some of the money to be given to SAA subsidiaries, which were not part of the business rescue, Back said.

Bloomberg