transformation
David Masondo heeds black asset managers’ calls for bigger slice of retirement fund sector
A compulsory BEE scorecard for the sector is close
07 December 2020 - 05:10
Black asset managers, who oversee just 9% of assets under management in SA, are becoming increasingly strident in their calls for a greater slice of the country’s savings pool. What’s more, they have a powerful ally in their corner in the form of the National Treasury.
Deputy finance minister David Masondo said in a keynote speech on December 3 that the government is working with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) to ensure that the country’s 100 biggest retirement funds bolster their transformation efforts...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now