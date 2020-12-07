Compromise on the cards in ANC’s Magashule saga
A compromise on whether secretary-general should step aside after he was charged is set to be placed on the table at a heated ANC NEC meeting
07 December 2020 - 13:11
A compromise on whether secretary-general Ace Magashule should step aside after he was charged with corruption, fraud, theft and money-laundering is set to be placed on the table at a heated ANC national executive committee (NEC).
The meeting, which got under way late on Sunday, is expected to discuss the fate of leaders facing criminal charges and whether they should step aside, as resolved at its national conference and in its August NEC meeting. ..
