National Panel gets more time to look into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has acceded to a request to extend a parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office due to the “voluminous evidence” that needs to be assessed.

On November 25, Modise announced the appointment of a panel of retired Constitutional Court justice Bess Nkabinde as chair, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC, and academic Johan de Waal SC to assess whether there is a prima facie case to justify an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office...