Loyiso Tyabashe’s appointment as CEO will help bring stability to Necsa, says union
06 December 2020 - 16:22
The cabinet appointment of experienced nuclear engineer Loyiso Tyabashe as new CEO for the cash-strapped SA Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) will strengthen governance and restore stability at the company, SA’s third-largest public sector union, the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), says.
Nehawu is the majority union at Necsa, the custodian of the country’s nuclear programmes, which include a medical radioisotopes business that manufactures nuclear medicine for cancer treatment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now