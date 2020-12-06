National Loyiso Tyabashe’s appointment as CEO will help bring stability to Necsa, says union BL PREMIUM

The cabinet appointment of experienced nuclear engineer Loyiso Tyabashe as new CEO for the cash-strapped SA Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) will strengthen governance and restore stability at the company, SA’s third-largest public sector union, the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), says.

Nehawu is the majority union at Necsa, the custodian of the country’s nuclear programmes, which include a medical radioisotopes business that manufactures nuclear medicine for cancer treatment...