National Zondo sets down new dates for Zuma to appear at commission Two summonses have been served on former president compelling him to appear before the state capture inquiry in the first two months of 2021

Two summonses have been served on former president Jacob Zuma compelling him to appear before the state capture inquiry in the first two months of 2021.

Commission secretary Itumeleng Mosala on Friday said deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the inquiry, had set aside January 18-22 and February 15-19 for Zuma’s appearance...