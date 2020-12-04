National

Small businesses band together to drive economic recovery

SMMEs launch the Gauteng Micro Business Expo in bid to mitigate against the effects of Covid-19

04 December 2020 - 10:23 Luyolo Mkentane
Picture: 123RF/BREIZ HATAO
Picture: 123RF/BREIZ HATAO

Small, medium-sized and micro enterprises (SMMEs), owed billions of rand by government departments in unpaid invoices, have come together to launch a business expo in an effort to mitigate against the effects of Covid-19.

The pandemic has ravaged the local economy, which lost 2.2-million jobs during the second quarter, when businesses were forced to shut down during the most stringent parts of the lockdown. The economy is forecast to contract by 8% in 2020.

The government has since introduced a raft of measures to support the estimated 3.5-million SMMEs in the country viewed as big enablers of a huge job creation drive. About 70% of SMMEs employ 6-million people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described small businesses as offering “untapped potential for growth, employment and fundamental economic transformation”.

In an interview with Business Day this week, entrepreneur Ntokozo Mtembu, who is one of the organisers of the Gauteng Micro Business Expo, taking place in Johannesburg on Saturday, said the initiative was aimed at creating a support structure for businesses during the pandemic, while igniting economic recovery.

“By coming together it makes the entire process of recovering from Covid-19 much easier,” said Mtembu. “This has two benefits: micro businesses are helping themselves by not relying much on the government, they are bringing value to customers; while ... assisting the economy to recover.”

The business expo will feature businesses across different sectors, including hospitality, fashion, beauty care, arts and crafts, and business and home services.

Mtembu said SA had been able to overcome challenges in the past through a united effort. “We know economists have forecast what they have forecast, but we can unite to prove them wrong.”

Ramaphosa has said the economic reconstruction and recovery plan will support SMME participation in the manufacturing value chain through a focused support programme.

This will include targeting specific products for manufacture by SMMEs for both the domestic and export market.

“It will also include the provision of business infrastructure support, financial assistance through loans and blended funding, facilitating routes to market, and assistance with technical skills, product certification, testing and quality assurance,” the president said.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

SA’s recovery plan continues apartheid’s ‘accumulation by dispossession’

To view the financing of infrastructure as envisaged by developed nations, as supportive of developing nations’ development agendas, is to misread ...
Opinion
1 month ago

WATCH LIVE | How SMEs can capitalise on Black Friday in November

Part 4 of the Business Day SME Matters with PayFast takes place on October 21 at 1pm
Companies
1 month ago

Covid recovery: a dead cat bounce?

The SA economy is bouncing off its Covid-19 lows, but extensive job losses, business closures and sliding investment are eroding its longer-term ...
Features
1 month ago

SMMEs are the way forward and need all the help they can get

Banks should design innovative financing solutions for SMMEs and offer small suppliers in the bank’s supply chain cash flow finance
Opinion
2 months ago

Benefits of Africa’s free trade bloc could boost post-pandemic recovery

Many have come up with innovative products during the crisis, and the AfCFTA could open a unique space for small businesses
Opinion
3 months ago

SMMEs: understanding the landscape

SPONSORED | The Saica report focuses on the solutions already available to SMMEs
Business
4 months ago

Treasury ponders extending Covid-19 tax relief measures

Many of the measures expire at the end of July though the lockdown remains in force
National
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa announces tougher Covid-19 rules for ...
National
3.
Treasury and DPSA contradict each other in wage ...
National
4.
SAA receives R1.5bn with strings attached
National
5.
State offers R27bn concession to public servants
National

Related Articles

SMEs are at the heart of the R500bn stimulus, says industry

National

SMMEs owed billions by the government, says commission

National

Labour seeks new review of R200bn loan scheme to benefit more businesses

National / Labour

Ramaphosa announces tougher Covid-19 rules for the Eastern Cape

National

State workers’ pension fund takes R243bn hit from Covid-19 and credit downgrades

National

Thulas Nxesi says government is mulling ‘alternatives’ to Ters

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.