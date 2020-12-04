Small businesses band together to drive economic recovery

Small, medium-sized and micro enterprises (SMMEs), owed billions of rand by government departments in unpaid invoices, have come together to launch a business expo in an effort to mitigate against the effects of Covid-19.

The pandemic has ravaged the local economy, which lost 2.2-million jobs during the second quarter, when businesses were forced to shut down during the most stringent parts of the lockdown. The economy is forecast to contract by 8% in 2020.

The government has since introduced a raft of measures to support the estimated 3.5-million SMMEs in the country viewed as big enablers of a huge job creation drive. About 70% of SMMEs employ 6-million people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described small businesses as offering “untapped potential for growth, employment and fundamental economic transformation”.

In an interview with Business Day this week, entrepreneur Ntokozo Mtembu, who is one of the organisers of the Gauteng Micro Business Expo, taking place in Johannesburg on Saturday, said the initiative was aimed at creating a support structure for businesses during the pandemic, while igniting economic recovery.

“By coming together it makes the entire process of recovering from Covid-19 much easier,” said Mtembu. “This has two benefits: micro businesses are helping themselves by not relying much on the government, they are bringing value to customers; while ... assisting the economy to recover.”

The business expo will feature businesses across different sectors, including hospitality, fashion, beauty care, arts and crafts, and business and home services.

Mtembu said SA had been able to overcome challenges in the past through a united effort. “We know economists have forecast what they have forecast, but we can unite to prove them wrong.”

Ramaphosa has said the economic reconstruction and recovery plan will support SMME participation in the manufacturing value chain through a focused support programme.

This will include targeting specific products for manufacture by SMMEs for both the domestic and export market.

“It will also include the provision of business infrastructure support, financial assistance through loans and blended funding, facilitating routes to market, and assistance with technical skills, product certification, testing and quality assurance,” the president said.

