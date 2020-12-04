Formal extradition request for Bushiris served on Malawi
The extradition request has been served in terms the SADC Protocol on extradition for Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary to face graft charges
04 December 2020 - 14:23
SA has officially served an extradition request on the Malawian government to get self proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary back into the country to face graft charges.
On Friday, the ministry of justice and correctional services confirmed the extradition request has been served in terms the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on extradition, as well in terms of the extradition agreement between SA and Malawi. ..
