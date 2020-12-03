National

Zondo asks top court to order Zuma to answer questions

03 December 2020 - 19:33 Franny Rabkin
Picture: VELI NHLAPO
The state capture inquiry has filed an urgent application to the Constitutional Court, asking it to order former president Jacob Zuma to comply with a new summons to appear and give evidence in January and February.

“This application has arisen because, though Mr Zuma attended the commission’s proceedings on the 16th, 17th and in the morning of November 19 2020, he left the proceedings of the commission without the chairperson’s permission on November 19 ... in defiance of the summons issued to him,” commission secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala said in an affidavit.

Mosala has asked the highest court to order that Zuma answer any questions put to him — “subject to the privilege against self-incrimination, and may not rely on the right to remain silent”, the notice of motion says.

Mosala asks the court to declare that Zuma is constitutionally obliged to appear before it and to comply with any summons it has issued.

“I do not make this application lightly,” he says.

He says even though the Constitutional Court is ordinarily the court last to be approached, rather than first, “I believe that only this court can grant effective and adequate relief ... in the grave situation that has arisen”.

The application has been made on the basis that the highest court has exclusive jurisdiction to hear the case or, alternatively, that there are exceptional circumstances warranting approaching it directly.

Civil action group wants conduct of Zuma’s lawyers scrutinised

The SA First Forum has asked professional legal bodies to look into the former president's legal team after he walked out of the Zondo commission of ...
National
4 days ago

Legal bodies criticise Zuma foundation’s comments on Zondo inquiry

The General Council of the Bar, which counts 14 societies of advocates as member bodies, says it condemns the comments made by the Jacob Zuma ...
National
1 week ago

