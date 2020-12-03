BREAKING NEWS: SA has first localised lockdown in Nelson Mandela Bay amid Covid-19 resurgence
The metro facing tougher restrictions than the rest of SA from Thursday midnight
For the first time SA will have a localised lockdown, with the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape facing tougher restrictions than the rest of the country from Thursday midnight.
President Cyril Ramaphosa in an address to the nation on Thursday also announced the extension of the state of disaster until January 15. SA has been in a state of disaster since March 15.
His address follows a special sitting of the cabinet that considered recommendations of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting.
While he announced stricter measures in the Eastern Cape metro, Ramaphosa steered clear of plunging the whole country into another hard lockdown.
The rest of the country remains on level 1 restrictions, Ramaphosa said, as he called on South Africans to adhere to the rules which are now in place.
The increased restrictions in the metro, which includes an earlier curfew and stricter conditions on the sale of alcohol, comes amid a resurgence of infections in the Eastern Cape and in the Western Cape.
Ramaphosa warned that health minister Zweli Mkhize will assess the Saartjie Baartman district municipality in the Eastern Cape, and the Garden Route in the Western Cape, where resurgences were also being experienced.
The resurgence in the two provinces comes as SA heads into the festive season in which millions of South Africans are expected to cross provincial and national borders.
Ramaphosa warned that now was the time for South Africans to adhere to the rules in place to avoid a second wave.
“Tonight I'm asking you to recommit to this fight,” Ramaphosa said.
