Governance failures in municipalities must be stopped, says Cyril Ramaphosa
‘Many municipalities are ill-equipped to take on the responsibilities expected of them,’ the president says
03 December 2020 - 12:17
Municipalities are facing a credibility crisis and the country cannot allow the widespread governance failures in local government to continue, President Cyril Ramaphosa says.
Local government, which is at the coalface of service delivery, is for the most part in a dire state. This is seen clearly in the continued regression in audit outcomes of municipalities, which point to weak financial management and a lack of accountability. ..
