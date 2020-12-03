Cyril Ramaphosa no-confidence vote postponed to February
The African Transformation Movement wants the vote to be made by secret ballot, which the National Assembly speaker opposes
03 December 2020 - 13:15
A motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa that was due to be debated in parliament on Thursday is set to be postponed to February 2021, pending a court ruling on a secret ballot.
The motion was brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in February 2020 and argued that Ramaphosa had failed to address the economic crisis, the issues at state-owned entities (SOEs) and the increasing unemployment rate. This is the first time Ramaphosa has faced such a motion since ascending to power in 2018. ..
