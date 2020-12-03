Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation at 8pm
The president is expected to give more details about renewed lockdowns to curb the rampant coronavirus
03 December 2020 - 13:34
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday night, when he is expected to announce tighter restrictions as the country heads into the festive season.
His address follows a special sitting of the cabinet that considered recommendations of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting, the presidency said...
