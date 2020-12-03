National Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation at 8pm The president is expected to give more details about renewed lockdowns to curb the rampant coronavirus BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday night, when he is expected to announce tighter restrictions as the country heads into the festive season.

His address follows a special sitting of the cabinet that considered recommendations of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting, the presidency said...