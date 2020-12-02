Reputation of auditing profession needs to be restored, says Mboweni
02 December 2020 - 19:04
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says the bill aimed at strengthening the powers and governance of the regulatory body for auditors will help restore the profession’s reputation, which has been damaged by numerous accounting scandals recently.
He was speaking at the conclusion of the debate on the Auditing Profession Amendment Bill during which MPs made repeated reference to scandals such as those at Steinhoff, Tongaat Hulett and VBS Mutual Bank to support the need for its provisions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now