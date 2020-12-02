National Reputation of auditing profession needs to be restored, says Mboweni BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni says the bill aimed at strengthening the powers and governance of the regulatory body for auditors will help restore the profession’s reputation, which has been damaged by numerous accounting scandals recently.

He was speaking at the conclusion of the debate on the Auditing Profession Amendment Bill during which MPs made repeated reference to scandals such as those at Steinhoff, Tongaat Hulett and VBS Mutual Bank to support the need for its provisions...