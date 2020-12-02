BREAKING NEWS: Once-off cash payment and pension holiday proposed to settle with public sector workers
The deal would reduce the cost of the initial 2018 package from R37.5bn to about R27bn, but the government still wants more time for negotiations
02 December 2020 - 15:14
A once-off cash payment or bonus and a year-long pension holiday are part of a new settlement the government put to public servants this week as it moves to resolve the impasse with labour over the contentious third leg of the 2018 wage deal.
Business Day understands that the new proposal, put to public sector unions on Monday by the department of public service and administration, would reduce the cost of the initial 2018 package from R37.5bn to about R27bn — however, the government has asked for more time to work out the finer details of the proposed settlement, including the costing. ..
