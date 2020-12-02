Gauteng premier announces new health MEC and reshuffles cabinet
David Makhura has appointed Nomathemba Mokgethi as the new health MEC to replace Bandile Masuku, who was fired from the position
02 December 2020 - 13:19
Gauteng premier David Makhura has appointed Nomathemba Mokgethi as the province’s new health MEC.
Mokgethi, who was the MEC for social development, will replace Bandile Masuku, who was fired from the position in October after a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into allegations of tender irregularities...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now