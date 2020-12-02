National Gauteng premier announces new health MEC and reshuffles cabinet David Makhura has appointed Nomathemba Mokgethi as the new health MEC to replace Bandile Masuku, who was fired from the position BL PREMIUM

Gauteng premier David Makhura has appointed Nomathemba Mokgethi as the province’s new health MEC.

Mokgethi, who was the MEC for social development, will replace Bandile Masuku, who was fired from the position in October after a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into allegations of tender irregularities...