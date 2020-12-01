National Stimulus has already led to over 400,000 job opportunities, says presidency About R13bn has been allocated to implement the presidential employment stimulus in 2020, and the remaining R87bn will be allocated over the next three years BL PREMIUM

The presidency says more than 400,000 job opportunities have already been supported through President Cyril Ramaphosa's ambitious R100m employment stimulus plan.

The employment stimulus formed part of Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan, which aims is to create 800,000 part-time job opportunities in the current financial year. In addition to building on public employment programmes such as roads construction and municipal cleaning, new innovations have been added such as school teaching assistants, early childhood education workers and other employment opportunities for the youth...