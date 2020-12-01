Municipal ward handover allows IEC to start final preparation for 2021 poll
01 December 2020 - 17:46
The Municipal Demarcation Board has handed over the list of reviewed wards to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), allowing it to start its final preparations for the 2021 local government elections.
The consultations on the draft wards are a critical part of the process in preparation for the local government elections...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now