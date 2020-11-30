Revenue Service-related testimony at state capture commission postponed
Evidence leader Alistair Franklin, who had been dealing with issues relating to the Revenue Service, has fallen ill
30 November 2020 - 11:51
The state capture commission has postponed testimony relating to the weakening of the SA Revenue Service (Sars), which was meant to be heard this week.
The commission was set to hear evidence from former US-based consultancy Bain partner Athol Williams on Monday. It was also to hear evidence this week from former Revenue Service legal officer Vlok Symington, former head of enforcement Johann van Loggerenberg and the former spokesperson of the tax agency, Adrian Lackay...
