NEWS ANALYSIS: Geoff Makhubo’s testimony underlines risky nexus between business and politics
Johannesburg mayor evades questions at state capture commission about a close corporation
30 November 2020 - 10:07
The dangerous nexus between politicians and business was placed in stark focus on Friday as Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo danced around questions about his continued business interests while he was finance MMC in the city.
Makhubo, who was elected as mayor in SA’s largest and richest city late in 2019 after Herman Mashaba resigned dramatically, appeared before the state capture commission chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. ..
