Airlink’s court application for R430m dismissed by Supreme Court of Appeal
Court says no enforcement action can take place during SAA's business rescue
30 November 2020 - 20:39
Embattled state-owned airline SAA was spared further financial pressure after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed an application by a regional carrier to release R430m for ticket sales collected in November 2019.
Airlink, formerly known as SA Airlink, had approached the SCA after the high court in Johannesburg dismissed its application on March 2 to order SAA to release more than R430m to it, claiming SAA had been acting as its agent in receiving the funds and that they always belonged to it...
