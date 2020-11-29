Stakeholders raise safety concerns for embattled railway sector
29 November 2020 - 17:42
The government has called for safety and security in the beleaguered railway sector to be ramped up to help the country recover from the economic slump caused by Covid-19.
The sector has been crippled by extensive vandalism amounting to about R4bn in the past few years, prompting the embattled rail operator Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) to launch an intelligence-driven plan aimed at protecting its assets...
