National Constitutional Court places limits on the crime of incitement

In a rousing defence of freedom of expression, the Constitutional Court has limited the crime of incitement to those comments which incite people to commit a serious offence.

The apex court in a majority judgment on Friday declared section 18(2)(b) of the Riotous Assemblies Act invalid because of “the disproportionality of its societal benefit to its vast invasion of free expression and consequential inconsistency with ... the constitution”...