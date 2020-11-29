National Civil action group wants conduct of Zuma’s lawyers scrutinised The SA First Forum has asked professional legal bodies to look into the former president's legal team after he walked out of the Zondo commission of inquiry BL PREMIUM

A civil activist group, the SA First Forum, has asked the Legal Practice Council and the Johannesburg Society of Advocates to investigate the conduct of former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team after his recent, unsanctioned walkout at the state capture commission.

In the complaint to the council — a statutory body charged with regulating the conduct of legal practitioners — the forum’s convener, advocate Rod Solomons asked it to determine whether Zuma’s legal team, led by advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, was “irresponsible and unprofessional in how they advised and represented” Zuma, during his latest appearance at the commission led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo...