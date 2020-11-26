National Legal bodies criticise Zuma foundation’s comments on Zondo inquiry The General Council of the Bar, which counts 14 societies of advocates as member bodies, says it condemns the comments made by the Jacob Zuma Foundation BL PREMIUM

Bodies in the legal profession have hit out strongly against disparaging comments made about the Zondo commission and senior advocates involved in the process by the Jacob Zuma Foundation, labelling it an attack on the rule of law and a “transparent” attempt to undermine its legitimacy.

The commission has jumped through multiple hoops to ensure that the former president, who is at the heart of allegations of state capture, which brought SA to its knees, did attend the commission. It has to complete its work by the end of March...