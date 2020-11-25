National Sedibeng Water Board gets financial aid from government The board is one of several facing financial distress due to the nonpayment by municipalities for water supplied BL PREMIUM

The department of human settlements, water and sanitation has offered “temporary relief funding” to support the financially distressed Sedibeng water board, which was owed more than R5bn by municipalities by the end of September.

The department has established a temporary relief fund to support water boards with their cash flows for the next six months. Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu told parliament earlier in October that the department had been forced to reprioritise R600m from its own budgets to bail out the four boards in greatest distress...