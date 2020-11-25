Modise appoints retired justice Bess Nkabinde to chair panel for Mkhwebane inquiry
The announcement comes a day after the public protector launched an application for leave to appeal a judgment denying her an interdict to halt the parliamentary process
25 November 2020 - 22:08
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has chosen to go ahead and appoint a high-powered panel to assess whether there is a prima facie case to justify a parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office.
On Wednesday, she announced the appointment of retired Constitutional Court justice Bess Nkabinde as chair, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, SC, and academic Johan de Waal, SC, to the panel...
