National Modise appoints retired justice Bess Nkabinde to chair panel for Mkhwebane inquiry The announcement comes a day after the public protector launched an application for leave to appeal a judgment denying her an interdict to halt the parliamentary process BL PREMIUM

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has chosen to go ahead and appoint a high-powered panel to assess whether there is a prima facie case to justify a parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office.

On Wednesday, she announced the appointment of retired Constitutional Court justice Bess Nkabinde as chair, advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, SC, and academic Johan de Waal, SC, to the panel...