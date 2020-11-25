National EFF to challenge legality of parliamentary hearing in court The party believes the hearing by parliament's powers and privileges committee is unlawful BL PREMIUM

The EFF MPs who were charged with disrupting public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's budget vote in July 2019 are planning to challenge the legislation and rules of parliament, which form the basis of the disciplinary hearings.

The MPs, who had to be removed after crossing the floor and approaching the podium during the proceedings, are being charged with contempt of parliament. ..