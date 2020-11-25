Drive to boost local chicken consumption ahead of festive season
The poultry industry master plan aims to undo the damage done by predatory trade practices and cheap imports from Brazil, US and Europe
25 November 2020 - 17:49
The FairPlay Movement, an organisation that aims to fight predatory trade practices and poultry dumping in SA, says the chicken industry master plan should include detailed commitments from local wholesalers and retailers to buy local poultry products.
The poultry sector is strategically important to SA as a source of employment and agricultural production, and the state has moved to protect it from unfair competition. It has suffered huge job losses in recent years and has blamed its demise on cheap chicken imports from Brazil, US and Europe. ..
