National Deputy minister Zizi Kodwa named again at state capture inquiry Kodwa was alleged to have received more than R300,000 worth of suspicious payments from former EOH executive Jehan Mackay BL PREMIUM

Another ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa has been directly implicated in allegations of wrongdoing, with deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa identified again at the state capture commission — this time for having received more than R300,000 worth of suspicious payments from former EOH executive Jehan Mackay.

Steven Powell, head of ENSafrica's forensics department told the the commission on Wednesday that Mackay was “one of the key role players in the irregularities” at the technology group that he would be highlighting to the inquiry during his testimony. ..