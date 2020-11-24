National SABC suspends retrenchment plans, again After an emergency meeting last Thursday, the SABC board said the issuing of retrenchment notices would be put on hold for seven days BL PREMIUM

Plans to restructure and slash costs at the SABC will only be finalised at the beginning of 2021, as pressure mounts on executives at the embattled public broadcaster to ditch plans to cut jobs.

The SABC board said it had resolved to extend the suspension of the retrenchment process to the end of December 2020 to allow for further consultations...