SABC suspends retrenchment plans, again
After an emergency meeting last Thursday, the SABC board said the issuing of retrenchment notices would be put on hold for seven days
24 November 2020 - 15:44
Plans to restructure and slash costs at the SABC will only be finalised at the beginning of 2021, as pressure mounts on executives at the embattled public broadcaster to ditch plans to cut jobs.
The SABC board said it had resolved to extend the suspension of the retrenchment process to the end of December 2020 to allow for further consultations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now