National SABC puts job cuts on hold as pressure mounts Retrenchment process halted to allow for further consultations

Political pressure is mounting on executives at the SABC to ditch plans to cut jobs. Plans to restructure and slash costs at the embattled public broadcaster will only be finalised early in the new year.

After resolving to extend consultations by seven days last week, the board said on Tuesday it had agreed to halt the retrenchment process until the end of December to allow for further consultations. It said, however, this did not mean retrenchments are off the table, a stance likely to lead to more clashes with unions...