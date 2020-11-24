Amendments to Sars Act in the offing
The Treasury plans to publish a discussion document on proposed amendments early in 2021
24 November 2020 - 15:01
The Treasury is planning to publish a discussion document on legislative amendments related to the governance arrangements for Sars by early next year, Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat told MPs on Tuesday.
The discussion document will take forward the recommendations made by the Nugent commission of inquiry, which probed the way in which the tax authority was decimated under former commissioner Tom Moyane. Led by retired judge Robert Nugent, the commission made a raft of recommendations on changes to the administration and governance structure of Sars in its report published in December 2018...
