BREAKING NEWS: Criminal complaint to be laid against Jacob Zuma over Zondo inquiry
Having spent more than a year attempting to dodge the commission, Zuma walked out last week, despite a summons to appear and answer questions
23 November 2020 - 10:50
The state capture commission will lay a criminal complaint against former president Jacob Zuma after he left the inquiry last week without asking for permission from chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Last week, Zondo dismissed Zuma’s application for the judge to recuse himself from hearing evidence given by the former president or any of his family members...
