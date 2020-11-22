National Ronald Lamola warns justice department continues to decline Minister looking to the appointment of a permanent director-general to add impetus to efforts to renew department BL PREMIUM

In a remarkably frank assessment of the performance of his justice & constitutional development department, minister Ronald Lamola has lamented that it is “worryingly on a continuous decline”.

He is looking to the appointment of a permanent director-general — hopefully by the end of the year — to add impetus to efforts to renew it. The matter is now with cabinet...