PIC wavers in naming politically exposed persons it financed in the past
Investment manager is still collating the information, with a decision yet to be taken on transparency
22 November 2020 - 19:09
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has not decided yet whether the state-owned asset manager will disclose the names of politically exposed persons (PEPs) it has financed in the past or how the matter will be managed in the future, says its new CEO, Abel Sithole.
“We are in a process of collating and studying all the investments, and trying to understand the extent to which there [were deals involving] politically exposed persons. A decision regarding whether we want to expose that has not been taken, we still need to establish the facts,” Sithole said...
