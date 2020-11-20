National

President appoints Tsakani Maluleke as new auditor-general

Maluleke was unanimously recommended by parliament to succeed the late Kimi Makwetu

20 November 2020 - 12:07 Lynley Donnelly
Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Tsakani Maluleke has been appointed as the new auditor-general of SA, the presidency announced on Friday, in the wake of the death of her predecessor Kimi Makwetu last week.

Maluleke, who was deputy auditor-general under Makwetu, was set to take up the post after she was unanimously recommended by parliament to succeed him when his term of office expired at the end of November.

Makwetu died before he could complete his term, on November 11.

The auditor-general’s office is a critical Chapter 9 institution, charged with auditing the books of all three spheres of government, its departments and their entities.

Maluleke received unqualified support to fill Makwetu’s shoes when all parties in parliament’s ad hoc committee on the appointment of the auditor-general backed her candidature. Her selection was also supported by civil society groups such as the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 

Her take up of the post will coincide with the implementation of the amended Public Audit Act, which gives the auditor-general’s office more teeth. Audit outcomes across all spheres of the government have been deteriorating in recent years.

Maluleke, who has served as deputy since 2014, is a chartered accountant and a registered auditor, with a BComm in accounting, and a postgraduate diploma in accountancy from the University of Cape Town.

She has more than 20 years of experience in both the private and public sectors, and will be the first women in the role.

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Maluleke “on reaching this remarkable personal milestone” and wished her well “in her leadership of an institution charged with advancing public sector accountability and contributing to the building of an ethical and capable state”.

With Claudi Mailovich

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

