More budget cuts will kill us, warns CCMA
Funds to be reduced by R500m over three years
19 November 2020 - 00:11
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), the fulcrum of SA’s labour relations architecture, has taken steps to cut costs that it acknowledges will be extremely damaging, suspending the services of 40% of commissioners and closing its doors to walk-ins from the public.
The changes are in response to severe budget cuts made in the June supplementary budget and the October medium-term budget policy statement, and to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has ignited safety fears among staff, who put pressure on management to stop walk-in clients.
