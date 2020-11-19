Lawyers of the year 2020

Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession.

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Its methodology is designed to accurately capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.

View the list of best lawyers and law firms in SA for 2019 here. These are all the individuals who have been recognised.

View the list of Lawyers of the Year SA here. These are the lawyers and law firms who have been additionally recognised or highlighted.