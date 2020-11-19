National

Lawyers of the year 2020

19 November 2020 - 00:00
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession.

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Its methodology is designed to accurately capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.

View the list of best lawyers and law firms in SA for 2019 here. These are all the individuals who have been recognised. 

View the list of Lawyers of the Year SA here. These are the lawyers and law firms who have been additionally recognised or highlighted. 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Edward Kieswetter puts final nail in the coffin ...
National
2.
Malawian police arrest Shepherd and Mary Bushiri
National
3.
Bushiris’ presence in SA was ‘irregular’, says ...
National
4.
Jacob Zuma’s recusal demand could derail Zondo ...
National
5.
State workers’ pension fund takes R243bn hit from ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.