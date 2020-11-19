National Jacob Zuma could be held in contempt after leaving commission without permission ‘[Jacob Zuma] has left today without asking me to be excused. This is a serious matter,’ deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo told the inquiry BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma, despite a summons for him to appear before the state capture commission, left the hearing on Thursday without asking deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to excuse him.

This means that Zuma could be held in contempt of the commission, which is a criminal offence...